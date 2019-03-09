Slate Money

The This Should Be Free Edition

Slate Money on the information spectrum, from Wikipedia and academic journals to Zuckerberg’s pivot to privacy.

By

Listen to Slate Money via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode, Katherine Maher, executive director of the Wikimedia Foundation, joins Emily, Felix, and Anna to discuss the information spectrum, from Wikipedia and academic journals to Zuckerberg’s pivot to privacy.

• Medium: “Here’s How We Can Break Up Big Tech” by Elizabeth Warren

• Nature: “Huge U.S. University Cancels Subscription With Elsevier” by Nisha Gaind

• Facebook: “A Privacy-Focused Vision for Social Networking” by Mark Zuckerberg

In the Slate Plus segment: the way Wikipedia is used by for-profit companies.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck, @krmaher

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

Elizabeth Warren Facebook Internet Podcasts Wikipedia