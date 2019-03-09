Get More Slate Money Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Slate Money Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

On this week’s episode, Katherine Maher, executive director of the Wikimedia Foundation, joins Emily, Felix, and Anna to discuss the information spectrum, from Wikipedia and academic journals to Zuckerberg’s pivot to privacy.

• Medium: “Here’s How We Can Break Up Big Tech” by Elizabeth Warren

• Nature: “Huge U.S. University Cancels Subscription With Elsevier” by Nisha Gaind

• Facebook: “A Privacy-Focused Vision for Social Networking” by Mark Zuckerberg

In the Slate Plus segment: the way Wikipedia is used by for-profit companies.

