On this week’s episode, Felix, Emily, and Anna talk about why you might be missing the point when talking about Operation Varsity Blues, argue about the Deutsche Bank/Commerzbank merger, and discuss the growing concern around Boeing planes.

In the Slate Plus segment: remembering Alan Krueger.

