The Spoiled Children Edition

Slate Money on Operation Varsity Blues, the Deutsche Bank/Commerzbank merger, and Boeing.

On this week’s episode, Felix, Emily, and Anna talk about why you might be missing the point when talking about Operation Varsity Blues, argue about the Deutsche Bank/Commerzbank merger, and discuss the growing concern around Boeing planes.

In the Slate Plus segment: remembering Alan Krueger.

