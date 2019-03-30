Slate Money

The Bad Pharma Edition

Slate Money on Apple, the Purdue Pharma settlement, and Lyft going public.

By

On this week’s episode, Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, and Anna Szymanski discuss Apple’s list of new services, the Purdue Pharma settlement, and Lyft going public.

In the Slate Plus segment: Where have all the suits gone?

