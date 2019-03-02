Get More Slate Money
On this week’s episode, Rob Cox from Breakingviews joins Emily, Felix, and Anna to discuss Teslas finally being cheaper, Kraft and 3G, Facebook’s content-moderation failures, and the political scene in France.
• CNN: “Tesla debuts long-awaited $35,000 Model 3”
• The Verge: “The Trauma Floor”
• Vanity Fair: “Men are Scum: Inside Facebook’s War on Hate Speech”
• The Atlantic: “Workism Is Making Americans Miserable”
In the Slate Plus segment: Is work the new religion?
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck, @rob1cox
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.