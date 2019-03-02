Get More Slate Money Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Slate Money Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

On this week’s episode, Rob Cox from Breakingviews joins Emily, Felix, and Anna to discuss Teslas finally being cheaper, Kraft and 3G, Facebook’s content-moderation failures, and the political scene in France.

• CNN: “Tesla debuts long-awaited $35,000 Model 3”

• The Verge: “The Trauma Floor”

• Vanity Fair: “Men are Scum: Inside Facebook’s War on Hate Speech”

• The Atlantic: “Workism Is Making Americans Miserable”

In the Slate Plus segment: Is work the new religion?

