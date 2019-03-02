Slate Money

The Occupy French Starbucks Edition

Slate Money on Tesla’s finally being cheaper, Kraft and 3G, Facebook’s content-moderation failures, and the political scene in France.

By

Listen to Slate Money via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode, Rob Cox from Breakingviews joins Emily, Felix, and Anna to discuss Teslas finally being cheaper, Kraft and 3G, Facebook’s content-moderation failures, and the political scene in France.

• CNN: “Tesla debuts long-awaited $35,000 Model 3

• The Verge: “The Trauma Floor

• Vanity Fair: “Men are Scum: Inside Facebook’s War on Hate Speech

• The Atlantic: “Workism Is Making Americans Miserable

In the Slate Plus segment: Is work the new religion?

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck, @rob1cox

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

Elon Musk Facebook France Podcasts Tesla