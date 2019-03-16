Slate Money

The Uninhabitable Earth Edition

Slate Money on the scary future of global warming.

On this week’s episode of Slate Money, David Wallace-Wells joins Emily, Felix, and Anna to discuss his new book, The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming, and frankly, freak everyone out about global warming.

In the Slate Plus segment: aerosols and other geoengineering.

