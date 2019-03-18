Get More Who Runs That? Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Who Runs That? Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

In this episode, Seth Stevenson talks to Mario Schlosser, CEO and co-founder of the health insurance company Oscar. In their discussion, Schlosser talks about what it’s like to start a business in a sector that’s rife with regulation and bureaucracy, what really goes into setting insurance rates, and his views on U.S. health care policy and how we can improve it.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.