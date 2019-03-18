Who Runs That?

Oscar: Who Runs That?

Mario Schlosser, co-founder and CEO of the health insurance company, explains what it’s like to start a business in such a highly regulated and politicized industry.

Listen to Who Runs That? via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

In this episode, Seth Stevenson talks to Mario Schlosser, CEO and co-founder of the health insurance company Oscar. In their discussion, Schlosser talks about what it’s like to start a business in a sector that’s rife with regulation and bureaucracy, what really goes into setting insurance rates, and his views on U.S. health care policy and how we can improve it.

You can email us at whorunsthat@slate.com.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

Health Health Care Podcasts