Laura Ballance and Mac McCaughan started the Durham-based record label so they could get indie bands, and their own band, off the ground.

Laura Ballance and Mac McCaughan, co-founders of Merge Records, talk to Seth Stevenson about running a record label in the era of streaming music, the advantages of operating in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and what goes into a record contract with a band these days.

