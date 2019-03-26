Working

From Writer to Physician

Meet Adriane Fugh-Berman, a writer-activist who became a physician.

By

Listen to Working via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

In a special five-episode miniseason of Working, we talk with people who have had “second acts,” that is people who made a dramatic career pivot at some point in their working lives.

Adriane Fugh-Berman was a writer and reproductive-rights activist when she decided to go to medical school. She is now a professor in the department of pharmacology and physiology at Georgetown University and the director of PharmedOut, a Georgetown University Medical Center project that promotes rational prescribing and researches the effects of pharmaceutical and medical device industry marketing on prescribing behavior and therapeutic choices.

Fugh-Berman talks about how her earliest work in the family restaurant influenced her current career, the importance of good writing, and why she maintains a garden on the Georgetown campus.

You can email us at working@slate.com. Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Medicine Podcasts Prescription Drugs Reproductive Rights