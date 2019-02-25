Get More Working Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Working Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Can you imagine a better day job than being queen? Tara Henderson, a working actor who appears in roles off-Broadway, really cannot. She is one of the women who plays Queen Dona Maria Isabella at Medieval Times in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

Queen Isabella is the first female ruler in Medieval Times history. And as you’ll hear in this episode, Tara and her “queen sisters” appreciate the challenge of this meaty new female role. Tara talks about how she is lucky to have found a steady gig that is flexible enough to accommodate her career and lets her play a role she truly loves. It’s good to be queen.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.