How Does a Medieval Times Queen Do Her Job?

Meet Tara Henderson, who plays Queen Dona Maria Isabella at Medieval Times in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

Can you imagine a better day job than being queen? Tara Henderson, a working actor who appears in roles off-Broadway, really cannot. She is one of the women who plays Queen Dona Maria Isabella at Medieval Times in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

Queen Isabella is the first female ruler in Medieval Times history. And as you’ll hear in this episode, Tara and her “queen sisters” appreciate the challenge of this meaty new female role. Tara talks about how she is lucky to have found a steady gig that is flexible enough to accommodate her career and lets her play a role she truly loves. It’s good to be queen.

