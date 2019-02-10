Get More Working Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Working Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

The first episode of Working’s brand new season takes you back in time … and to Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

This season, Jordan will be talking to the various employees of Medieval Times, the popular dinner theater experience that appeals to kids and adults alike. Even if you’ve never been yourself, you probably have some idea of what the show entails: jousting, fighting, royalty, and horses. And as a knight, Ivan Guevara is one of the stars of the show.

Ivan tells Jordan all about how he got into the knight business, the extensive training it entails—and how when people think he really wants to kill someone, he knows he’s doing his job right.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.