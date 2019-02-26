Slate Money

Slate Money Travel: Airline Miles

Slate Money Travel on the history and business of airline miles.

Airline-loyalty-program expert Jay Sorensen joins Episode 2 of this new miniseries from Slate Money all about travel. Felix and Jay talk about the history of airline miles and the fascinating relationship between traveler, bank, and airline.

