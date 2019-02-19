Slate Money

Slate Money: Travel

Slate Money Travel on overtravel—the joylessness of business class, alcohol on planes, optimization, and peanut butter crackers.

By

Listen to Slate Money via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Cathy O’Neil joins Felix on the inaugural episode of this new miniseries from Slate Money all about travel. Felix and Cathy talk overtravel—the joylessness of business class, alcohol on planes, optimization, and peanut butter crackers.

• “Mathbabe’s Guide to Overtravel

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @mathbabedotorg

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

Airlines Food Podcasts Travel