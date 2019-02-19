Get More Slate Money
Cathy O’Neil joins Felix on the inaugural episode of this new miniseries from Slate Money all about travel. Felix and Cathy talk overtravel—the joylessness of business class, alcohol on planes, optimization, and peanut butter crackers.
• “Mathbabe’s Guide to Overtravel”
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @mathbabedotorg
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.