On this week’s episode, Anna, Emily, and Felix discuss OFAC sanctions against Venezuela, Fed rates, and PG&E officially filing for bankruptcy.
• CNN: “Trump Approves Sanctions on Venezuela Oil Company”
• Associated Press: “US Charges Chinese Tech Giant Huawei, Top Executive”
• CBS News: “Federal Reserve nods to economic headwinds as it keeps rates steady”
• Slate: “The California Energy Utility That May Have Sparked the Deadly Camp Fire Has Filed for Bankruptcy”
• Slate: “Facebook’s Very Good, Very Bad Week”
In the Slate Plus segment: could Apple be Facebook’s best regulator?
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.