The “Horse Loose in a Hospital” Edition

Slate Money on OFAC sanctions against Venezuela, Fed rates, and PG&E officially filing for bankruptcy.

On this week’s episode, Anna, Emily, and Felix discuss OFAC sanctions against Venezuela, Fed rates, and PG&E officially filing for bankruptcy.

• CNN: “Trump Approves Sanctions on Venezuela Oil Company

• Associated Press: “US Charges Chinese Tech Giant Huawei, Top Executive

• CBS News: “Federal Reserve nods to economic headwinds as it keeps rates steady

• Slate: “The California Energy Utility That May Have Sparked the Deadly Camp Fire Has Filed for Bankruptcy

• Slate: “Facebook’s Very Good, Very Bad Week

In the Slate Plus segment: could Apple be Facebook’s best regulator?

California Economy Federal Reserve Podcasts Venezuela Wildfires