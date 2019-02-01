Get More Slate Money Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Slate Money Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Slate Money via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode, Anna, Emily, and Felix discuss OFAC sanctions against Venezuela, Fed rates, and PG&E officially filing for bankruptcy.

• CNN: “Trump Approves Sanctions on Venezuela Oil Company”

• Associated Press: “US Charges Chinese Tech Giant Huawei, Top Executive”

• CBS News: “Federal Reserve nods to economic headwinds as it keeps rates steady”

• Slate: “The California Energy Utility That May Have Sparked the Deadly Camp Fire Has Filed for Bankruptcy”

• Slate: “Facebook’s Very Good, Very Bad Week”

In the Slate Plus segment: could Apple be Facebook’s best regulator?

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.