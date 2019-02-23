Get More Slate Money Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Slate Money Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

On this week’s episode, Mehrsa, Anna, Emily, and Felix discuss black banks and the racial wealth gap.

• The Color of Money: Black Banks and the Racial Wealth Gap by Mehrsa Baradaran

• The New York Times: “Wall Street, Seeking Big Tax Breaks, Sets Sights on Distressed Main Streets”

In the Slate Plus segment: Mehrsa talks about the PUSH Coalition Wall Street Project and the conversations she’s had with the Rev. Jesse Jackson about the racial wealth gap.

