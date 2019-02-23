Slate Money

The Color of Money Edition

Slate Money on black banks and the racial wealth gap.

By

On this week’s episode, Mehrsa, Anna, Emily, and Felix discuss black banks and the racial wealth gap.

The Color of Money: Black Banks and the Racial Wealth Gap by Mehrsa Baradaran
• The New York Times: “Wall Street, Seeking Big Tax Breaks, Sets Sights on Distressed Main Streets

In the Slate Plus segment: Mehrsa talks about the PUSH Coalition Wall Street Project and the conversations she’s had with the Rev. Jesse Jackson about the racial wealth gap.

