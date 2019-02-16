Slate Money

The Lucky Strike Edition

Slate Money on lower tax refunds, Finland’s income experiment, and labor’s current strengths.

By

Listen to Slate Money via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode, Anna, Emily, and Felix discuss lower tax refunds, Finland’s income experiment, and labor’s current strengths.

• The New York Times: “Smaller Tax Refunds Surprise Those Expecting More Relief

• HuffPost: “Finland Gave People $640 A Month, No Strings Attached.
Here’s What Happened.

• Bloomberg: “The Resurrection of American Labor

In the Slate Plus segment: the weird labor market in…baseball.

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

