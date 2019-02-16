Get More Slate Money
On this week’s episode, Anna, Emily, and Felix discuss lower tax refunds, Finland’s income experiment, and labor’s current strengths.
• The New York Times: “Smaller Tax Refunds Surprise Those Expecting More Relief”
• HuffPost: “Finland Gave People $640 A Month, No Strings Attached.
Here’s What Happened.”
• Bloomberg: “The Resurrection of American Labor”
In the Slate Plus segment: the weird labor market in…baseball.
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.