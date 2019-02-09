Get More Slate Money
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks.
Subscribe to Slate Money
Copy this link and add it in your podcast app.
For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.
Listen to Slate Money via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On this week’s episode, Anna, Emily, and Felix discuss Spotify buying the podcast company Gimlet, the wild labor expectations for women in Japan, and what your savings account might be earning.
• Slate: Why Spotify Is Buying Gimlet
• The New York Times: Japan’s Working Mothers: Record Responsibilities, Little Help From Dads
• The Washington Post: Big Banks Are Still Paying American Savers Almost Nothing, Even as Interest Rates Hit 2.5 Percent
In the Slate Plus segment: The Jeff Bezos/National Enquirer/nude selfie/extortion … situation.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.