On this week’s episode, Anna, Emily, and Felix discuss Spotify buying the podcast company Gimlet, the wild labor expectations for women in Japan, and what your savings account might be earning.

• Slate: Why Spotify Is Buying Gimlet

• The New York Times: Japan’s Working Mothers: Record Responsibilities, Little Help From Dads

• The Washington Post: Big Banks Are Still Paying American Savers Almost Nothing, Even as Interest Rates Hit 2.5 Percent

In the Slate Plus segment: The Jeff Bezos/National Enquirer/nude selfie/extortion … situation.

