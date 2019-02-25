Who Runs That?

Dawoon Kang, CEO of the popular dating app, talks about co-founding the company with her sisters and turning down a $30 Million buyout.

Coffee Meets Bagel CEO Dawoon Kang talks to Seth Stevenson about founding the company with her sisters, turning down $30 million from Mark Cuban, and her effort to make online dating less overwhelming.

﻿Podcast production by Cameron Drews

