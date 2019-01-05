Slate Money

The God Save Texas Edition

By

Slate Money talks Texas: tech and entrepreneurship, affordable housing and zoning, and the long history of oil in the state, with Felix Salmon, Anna Szymanski, Emily Peck, and Lawrence Wright.

On this week’s episode

God Save Texas: A Journey Into the Soul of the Lone Star State by Lawrence Wright.

In the Slate Plus segment: Lawrence Wright’s Matthew McConaughey story.

