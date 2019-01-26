Slate Money

The Blah Blah Blahs Matter Edition

Slate Money on AOC’s tax ideas at Davos, currency colonization, and Microsoft and housing.

By

On this week’s episode, Anna, Emily, and Felix discuss how AOC’s tax ideas are landing at Davos, currency colonization, and Microsoft and housing.

CNBC: The Super Rich at Davos Are Scared of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Proposal to Hike Taxes on the Wealthy

NTK Network: Davos Panel Laughs at Ocasio-Cortez’s 70% Tax Rate Proposal

The Washington Post: Elizabeth Warren to Propose New ‘Wealth Tax’ on Very Rich Americans, Economist Says

The New York Times: The African Currency at the Center of a European Dispute

BBC: France Summons Italian Envoy Over Africa Remarks

The New York Times: Microsoft Cannot Fix Seattle’s Housing Crisis

In the Slate Plus segment: a continuation of the discussion on millennial burnout and how technology plays a role.

