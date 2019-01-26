Get More Slate Money Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Slate Money Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

On this week’s episode, Anna, Emily, and Felix discuss how AOC’s tax ideas are landing at Davos, currency colonization, and Microsoft and housing.

CNBC: The Super Rich at Davos Are Scared of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Proposal to Hike Taxes on the Wealthy

NTK Network: Davos Panel Laughs at Ocasio-Cortez’s 70% Tax Rate Proposal

The Washington Post: Elizabeth Warren to Propose New ‘Wealth Tax’ on Very Rich Americans, Economist Says

The New York Times: The African Currency at the Center of a European Dispute

BBC: France Summons Italian Envoy Over Africa Remarks

The New York Times: Microsoft Cannot Fix Seattle’s Housing Crisis

In the Slate Plus segment: a continuation of the discussion on millennial burnout and how technology plays a role.

