Of all the people who work at MOMA, very few who get as up close and personal with the artwork as the museum’s art handlers and registrars.

Registrars are the people responsible for keeping track of every inch of every piece of art that belongs to the museum. They thoroughly inspect and catalog each detail and always know where everything is at all times. Meanwhile, art handlers are the ones trusted with physically moving the pieces. They’re the only department outside of conservation that is actually allowed to touch the artwork.

Jordan talks to Steven Wheeler and Sarah Wood about the special privileges and particular pet peeves of working in these two departments at MOMA.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.