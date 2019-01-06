How Does a Museum Event Planner Do Her Job?

Get More Working Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Working Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Like any museum of its scale, MoMA relies on major donations. Which means, of course, throwing major events to match.

This week Jordan talks to Tania Abitbol, MoMA’s in-house event planner. Tania is the person charged with dreaming up events worthy of MoMA-lovers. To do her job right, Tania has to make sure every detail of each party is interesting, memorable and, just as important, perfectly executed. She tells Jordan about the tiny details that can inspire entire events and how she completely transforms the museum’s lobby and sculpture garden for a massive fundraiser every year.

You can email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.