On the last episode of Working at MOMA, we are, quite appropriately, exiting through the gift shop. Though, in MOMA’s case the term gift shop might be a little misleading.

Jordan talks to Maggie Berry, the associate director of retail marketing for the MOMA Design Store. As you’ll hear, the Design Store goes beyond your typical mugs and T-shirt souvenir shopping. The store is dedicated to beautifully and cleverly designed items that range from a remarkably quiet shower cap to a brilliantly compact piano. Each item has been carefully selected or created by the museum itself in collaboration with some of your favorite artists.

You can email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.