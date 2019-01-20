Working

How Does a Museum Store Marketer Do Her Job?

Meet Maggie Berry, associate director of retail marketing at MOMA.

On the last episode of Working at MOMA, we are, quite appropriately, exiting through the gift shop. Though, in MOMA’s case the term gift shop might be a little misleading.

Jordan talks to Maggie Berry, the associate director of retail marketing for the MOMA Design Store. As you’ll hear, the Design Store goes beyond your typical mugs and T-shirt souvenir shopping. The store is dedicated to beautifully and cleverly designed items that range from a remarkably quiet shower cap to a brilliantly compact piano. Each item has been carefully selected or created by the museum itself in collaboration with some of your favorite artists.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

