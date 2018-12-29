Slate Money

The Valley of Genius Edition

Slate Money on an oral history of Silicon Valley; from outrageous VC funding and juvenile bros to society-altering tech and billion-dollar business decisions.

By

On this week’s episode, Slate money talks with Adam Fisher about his book, Valley of Genius, an oral history of Silicon Valley.

Valley of Genius: The Uncensored History of Silicon Valley, by Adam Fisher

Wired: “Dr. Elon & Mr. Musk: Life Inside Tesla’s Production Hell

In the Slate Plus segment: how Steve Jobs got the Apple engineers to understand what the iPhone really was about.

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

