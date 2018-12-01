Slate Money

The Car Talk Edition

Slate Money on GM’s plant closures, Carlos Ghosn in hot water, Trump trash-talking the Fed, and whether or not we should care about Apple and Microsoft’s market caps.

By

On this week’s episode:

• Time: “General Motors Layoffs Signal Uncertain Future for American Cars—and More
• The Wall Street Journal: “Ghosn’s ‘Bigger-Than-Life’ Personality Increasingly Rare in Global Car Business
• The Wall Street Journal: “President Trump Bashes the Fed. This Is How the Fed Chief Responds.
• Business Insider: “The Last Time Microsoft Was More Valuable Than Apple, the Zune Was Still Taking On the iPod
• HuffPost: “The Gender Wage Gap Is Even Worse Than You Thought

In the Slate Plus segment: new data on the gender pay gap.

