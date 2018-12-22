Slate Money

The Panic Edition

Slate Money on a new documentary about the financial crisis, the state of business and finance news, and a look at the duopoly.

By

On this week’s episode:

Panic on HBO Finally Reveals How Close America Was in the Fall of 2008 to Plunging Into a Second Great Depression

In the Slate Plus segment: the hosts’ favorite business books of the year.

