On this week’s episode:

• CNN Business: Huawei’s CFO is out on bail, but the crisis sparked by her arrest is snowballing

• Vox: Uber and Lyft are racing each other to go public. Here’s why.

• The Wall Street Journal: Harvard Quietly Amasses California Vineyards—and the Water Underneath

• Wired: Dr. Elon & Mr. Musk: Life Inside Tesla’s Production Hell

• The New York Times: ‘If Bobbie Talks, I’m Finished’: How Les Moonves Tried to Silence an Accuser

Huawei and the trade war, ride-share companies and IPOs, and Harvard stocking up on water with Felix Salmon, Anna Szymanski, and Emily Peck.

In the Slate Plus segment: corporate governance for public companies (in particular, at CBS).

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck

