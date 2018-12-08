Slate Money

The Yellow Vests and Golden Passports Edition

Slate Money on Facebook in Europe, Sandberg and Harvard Business School, the “Yellow Vest” protests in France, and a look at the yield curve.

By

On this week’s episode:

• Vanity Fair: “ ‘When You Get That Wealthy, You Start to Buy Your Own Bullshit’: The Miseducation of Sheryl Sandberg

• Axios: “Zuckerberg’s New Enemy: European Lawmakers

• The New York Times: “ ‘Yellow Vest’ Protests Shake France. Here’s the Lesson for Climate Change.

• Reuters: “Explainer: What Is an Inverted Yield Curve?

In the Slate Plus segment, Felix, Anna, Emily, and Duff discuss more McKinsey gossip.

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

