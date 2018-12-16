Get More Working Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Working Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Working via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Anny Aviram has been conserving paintings at MOMA for 40 years. So, as one can imagine, she’s had her hands on some of the world’s most famous artworks. And, occasionally, her saliva. Anny tells Jordan about the techniques conservators use to restore and preserve paintings, from taking X-rays to painstakingly reweaving canvas fiber by fiber to, yes, using spit to clean certain surfaces. And, as Anny tells Jordan, not only does the technology of conservation change over the years but so do the aesthetics. So sometimes conservators are even tasked with undoing their own work from years before.

You can email us at working@slate.com. Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.