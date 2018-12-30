Get More Working Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Working Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Nelson Nieves has never been especially interested in art, yet he has one of the single most important jobs at New York’s MoMA. As the museum’s assistant director for building operations, he oversees the huge team of workers who keep the building clean and running—everyone from the janitorial staff who scour the galleries and bathrooms, to the engineers who manage the high-tech heating and cooling system. Nelson talks to Jordan about keeping workers on their toes, the comedy of trying to capture stray animals that fly into the building, and what happened the time a heart doctor had a heart attack in the middle of the building.

You can email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.