How Do Museum Exhibition Designers Do Their Job?

Meet Lana Hum and Mack Cole-Edelsack of MoMA’s exhibition design and production department.

When you walk through an exhibition in New York’s Museum of Modern Art, every step you take is part of a deliberate design that takes you from piece to piece in just the right way. And it all starts with a dollhouse-like version of the gallery and teeny-tiny art replicas called “chips.”

In this episode, Jordan talks to Lana Hum and Mack Cole-Edelsack, director and senior design manager, respectively, of MoMA’s exhibition design and production department. Lana and Mack talk about what it’s like to take the big ideas of curators and artists and turn them into reality.

