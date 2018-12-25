Get More Working Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Working Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Working via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

For decades, strolling along New York City’s Fifth Avenue during the holidays has meant being surrounded by the most magical window displays imaginable. And Spaeth Design is part of the reason why. The company behind the amazing displays for the city’s biggest stores has been around for more than 60 years.

And production director Quinn O’Sullivan is the man who makes it happen. Quinn has been helping to design and produce window displays for Spaeth since 2000. He’s worked on projects for all the major windows including Bloomingdales, Macy’s, Henri Bendel, and Tiffany & Co. Quinn tells Jordan about his background in set design, the elaborate planning that goes into his displays, and what it takes to stay excited about Christmas for nine months of the year.

You can email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.