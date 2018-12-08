Employee of the Month

Hannibal Buress and Marina Franklin Talk Consensual Sex, Chicago, and Stand-Up

Catie Lazarus honors and interviews Employee(s) of the Month Hannibal Buress and Marina Franklin.

Catie Lazarus, Hannibal Buress, and Marina Franklin talk about sex, stand-up comedy, consensual sex, podcasting, code-switching, and Chicago and New York’s comedy scenes. Buress reveals his secret to acting, and Marina reveals how Amy Schumer inspired her to come into her own.

