Hannibal Buress and Marina Franklin Talk Consensual Sex, Chicago, and Stand-Up

Catie Lazarus, Hannibal Buress, and Marina Franklin talk about sex, stand-up comedy, consensual sex, podcasting, code-switching, and Chicago and New York’s comedy scenes. Buress reveals his secret to acting, and Marina reveals how Amy Schumer inspired her to come into her own.

Website: Employee of the Month

Twitter: @catielazarus

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Theme song by Lady Rizo. Recorded at Gramercy Theater.