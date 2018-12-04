The recalled products include ground beef. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The United States Department of Agriculture announced an expanded food safety recall on Tuesday to cover 12 million pounds of “non-intact” raw beef products after nearly 250 people in 26 states have become infected with salmonella. The recall applies to products packaged between July 26 to September 7 from JBS Tolleson, an Arizona-based meat processing company. The USDA issued an initial, more limited recall on October 4 of almost 7 million pounds of beef.

“[Food Safety and Inspection Service] is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the notice from the USDA reads. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Illness from salmonella infections usually lasts four to seven days and does not require treatment, though the elderly, infants, and people with weak immune systems may experience severe complications. The infection can also become fatal if the infection spreads to the blood stream without the treatment of antibiotics. Symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea, and fever.

The USDA is labeling this as a Class I recall, which means there is a reasonable chance consuming the beef will result in “serious, adverse health consequences or death.” The recall applies to a variety of beef products, including ground beef, certain types of burgers, beef sirloin trimmings, chuck beef, and brisket. Beef with the establishment number “EST.

267” in the USDA mark of inspection on the package are subject to the recall.