Jeffrey Wright Guarded “Hippy” Brett Kavanaugh in High School, and “Hippy” Brian Lehrer Claims You Can Be a Mets and Yankees Fan

Listen to Employee of the Month:

Get More Employee of the Month Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Employee of the Month Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

As suicide rate rises among the military, Republicans are slashing government funding for mental health care. So, when members of the military struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder wanted to stage a performance to help cope with PTSD, Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright volunteered to direct them. HBO’s riveting new documentary We Are Not Done Yet chronicles their process and how the military trains artists. The Tony and Emmy winner also shares his love for Jack Daniels and how he guarded Brett Kavanaugh in football.

Plus, Lazarus speaks with Brian Lehrer, the Peabody-winning and duly beloved host of WNYC’s The Brian Lehrer Show, who embodies Lao Tzu’s philosophy that, “The best leaders are those the people hardly know exist.” But is he a Yankee or a Mets fan? Catie Lazarus, with help from Mike Pesca, tests Lehrer’s baseball trivia and his hairy past.

Web site: Employee of the Month

Twitter: @catielazarus

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Theme song by Lady Rizo.