How Does the Director of Operations at a Soup Kitchen Do His Job?

Meet Michael Ottley, the guy who makes sure everything runs smoothly at one of New York City’s busiest soup kitchens.

In this Thanksgiving bonus episode, Working takes a detour from MOMA to visit one of New York City’s biggest emergency food programs, Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen. Jordan talks to Michael Ottley, the director of operations of the program about tracking down turkeys for Thanksgiving, feeding 1,000 people a day, and how he had to convince Yelp to take down a rave review that was sending hordes of tourists to their kitchen for free meals.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

