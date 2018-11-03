Slate Money

The Don’t Be Evil Edition

Slate Money talks about Brazil’s big election, Google employees walking out, Netflix employees getting fired, and leveraged loans.

By

On this week’s episode, Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, and Anna Szymanski discuss:

• Slate: “Far-Right, Pro-Torture, Anti-Gay Candidate Bolsonaro Easily Wins Brazil Presidential Election

• The Wall Street Journal: “At Netflix, Radical Transparency and Blunt Firings Unsettle the Ranks

• Financial Times: “Red-Hot Leveraged Loan Market Draws Regulatory Heat

• Bloomberg: “Paw Patrol and the Twilight of the World-Conquering Kids TV Show

In the Slate Plus segment: IBM’s purchase of Red Hat.

Brazil Elections Finance Google Netflix Podcasts Sexual Harassment