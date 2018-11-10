Slate Money

The More Like Canada Edition

Slate Money talks about all the ramifications of this week’s midterm elections, Maxine Waters and big banks, Puerto Rico, minimum wage, and cannabis.

On this week’s episode, Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, and Anna Szymanski discuss:

• Axios: “Coming Soon: Democrats vs Deutsche Bank
• CNN Business: “The Two-Year Wells Fargo Horror Story Just Won’t End
• Vox: “Voters Just Gave Nearly 1 Million Workers a Raise in 2 Red States
• NPR: “Voters Relax Marijuana Laws in 3 More States: Michigan, Utah, Missouri
• The New York Times: “Iran Sanctions Explained: U.S. Goals, and the View From Tehran
• The Wall Street Journal: “Under Armour’s #MeToo Moment: No More Strip Clubs on Company Dime

In the Slate Plus segment: Under Armour’s new no–strip club policy.

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

