On this week’s episode, Felix Salmon, Anna Szymanski, Mitu Gulati, and Lee Buchheit nerd out about sovereign debt in the past (Ecuador, Argentina, Greece), present (Venezuela, Puerto Rico), and future (Italy).

In the Slate Plus segment: the contentious court case between Russia and Ukraine.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.