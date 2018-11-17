Slate Money

The Helipad Edition

Slate Money talks Amazon’s new headquarters, mayhem with Brexit, and Steve Cohen getting more billions.

By

Listen to Slate Money:

Listen to Slate Money via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode, Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, and Anna Szymanski discuss:

• The New York Times: What Amazon’s HQ2 Winners Look Like, Before Amazon

• The Guardian: Theresa May’s Brexit Deal: Everything You Need To Know

• CNBC: Longtime hedge funder Steve Cohen says returns won’t be very good over the next 2 years, bear market possible

• HuffPost: As California’s Wildfires Raged, The Ultra-Rich Hired Private Firefighters

In the Slate Plus segment: Wealthy Californians hire private firefighters.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas@EmilyRPeck

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

Amazon Banking Brexit Crime Jeff Bezos Personal Finance Podcasts