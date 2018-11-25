Meet Sarah Meister, a curator in MoMA’s department of photography.

Listen to Working:

The next person taking us inside life at MoMA is Sarah Meister, a curator in the museum’s department of photography. Sarah’s work ranges from pitching exhibits, tracking down and acquiring pieces, to writing those words on the wall that let you know what makes a work special.

