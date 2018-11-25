Working

How Does a Museum Curator Do Her Job?

Meet Sarah Meister, a curator in MoMA’s department of photography.

By

Listen to Working:

Listen to Working via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

The next person taking us inside life at MoMA is Sarah Meister, a curator in the museum’s department of photography. Sarah’s work ranges from pitching exhibits, tracking down and acquiring pieces, to writing those words on the wall that let you know what makes a work special.

You can email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Art Museums New York City Photography Podcasts