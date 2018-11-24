Employee of the Month

Emily Mortimer on the Sex Pistols, Merkins, and Dolly Wells

Catie Lazarus interviews and honors Emily Mortimer.

Emily Mortimer, star of Mary Poppins Returns and Lovely & Amazing, talks to Catie Lazarus about merkins, the Sex Pistols, work wife Dolly Wells, and her babysitter/husband Alessandro Nivola. Dolly Wells, best known for Bridget Jones Diary and HBO’s Doll and Em, offer a sneak peek of what they’re working on next.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Theme song by Lady Rizo.

