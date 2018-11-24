Emily Mortimer on the Sex Pistols, Merkins, and Dolly Wells

Listen to Employee of the Month:

Get More Employee of the Month Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Employee of the Month Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Emily Mortimer, star of Mary Poppins Returns and Lovely & Amazing, talks to Catie Lazarus about merkins, the Sex Pistols, work wife Dolly Wells, and her babysitter/husband Alessandro Nivola. Dolly Wells, best known for Bridget Jones Diary and HBO’s Doll and Em, offer a sneak peek of what they’re working on next.

Web site: Employee of the Month

Twitter: @catielazarus

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Theme song by Lady Rizo.