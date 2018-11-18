Get More Working Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Working Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Working via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

This season, Working takes you inside one of the world’s most respected and beloved museums, the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

In the new season of Working, host Jordan Weissmann is going inside New York City’s storied Museum of Modern Art to meet the people who keep one of the world’s great artistic institutions running. Paul Galloway is MOMA’s collection specialist for the department of design and architecture. To explain what he does … well, it takes about the length of this episode to do it justice. But think of him as the department’s central nervous system, the logistics guy who keeps it working smoothly. Which means his duties range from researching emoji to sweet talking lawyers, to holding up the line at Ben and Jerry’s trying to pick out the perfect ice cream cone to store in the museum’s collection.

You can email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.