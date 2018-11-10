Employee of the Month

Chris Jackson’s Daytime Emmy Is Still an Emmy!

Catie Lazarus interviews and honors Chris Jackson and Celina Su.

Catie Lazarus talks with Emmy Award winner Chris Jackson, best known for originating the role of George Washington in Hamilton. He was also a lead in In the Heights and composed music for Sesame Street, penning the music for a Will.i.am hit “What I Am,” which is addictive, no matter how old you are.

Plus, Catie sits down in the studio with CUNY professor and poet Celina Su to discuss how to avoid burnout as a political activist, refugees, and prose.

Web site: Employee of the Month
Twitter: @catielazarus

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Hamilton Podcasts Poetry Theater