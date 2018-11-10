Listen to Employee of the Month:

Get More Employee of the Month Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Employee of the Month Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Catie Lazarus talks with Emmy Award winner Chris Jackson, best known for originating the role of George Washington in Hamilton. He was also a lead in In the Heights and composed music for Sesame Street, penning the music for a Will.i.am hit “What I Am,” which is addictive, no matter how old you are.

Plus, Catie sits down in the studio with CUNY professor and poet Celina Su to discuss how to avoid burnout as a political activist, refugees, and prose.

Web site: Employee of the Month

Twitter: @catielazarus

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.