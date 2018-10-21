Working

How Does a Marijuana Lawyer Do His Job?

Meet Marshall Custer, who co-leads the cannabis law practice at Husch Blackwell.

Marshall Custer wasn’t planning on going into the marijuana industry after he graduated from law school. But as he tells host Jordan Weissmann in this episode, it’s turned out to be a booming business. You just have to be a little careful about knowing exactly who your clients are.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Law Marijuana Podcasts Workplace