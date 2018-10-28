Get More Working Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Working Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

As it turns out, doing business in an industry that only recently became (semi)legal involves a lot of red tape—and messing up even a small bit of paperwork can be a disaster that might get a marijuana dispensary shut down or fined. That’s why compliance specialists like Katelin Edwards, of Terrapin Care Station, are some of the most important workers in the world of cannabis, even if you don’t hear much about them.

Jordan talks to Katelin about the pressure of making sure the dispensary hews to every rule and regulation, as well as her less nerve-wracking duties as community liaison, supporting local charities and showing that yes, even a “weed company” can be a positive influence on the community.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.