Women in Charge

Women in Charge: Julia Turner

The interviewer becomes the interviewee as Slate’s editor in chief reflects on four years running the magazine.

By

Listen to Women in Charge via Apple PodcastsOvercastSpotifyGoogle Play, and Stitcher.

What’s it like to be the woman who runs an online magazine and podcast network? On this episode of Women in Charge, we flip the mics and Slate’s executive editor, Allison Benedikt, interviews Julia Turner, Slate’s editor in chief. Turner talks about her career trajectory, discusses the concept of female mentorship, and reveals what excites her about her new move.

You can email us at womenincharge@slate.com.
Podcast production by Jessica Jupiter.

Journalism Media Podcasts Women