Get More Women in Charge Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Women in Charge Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Women in Charge via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher.

What’s it like to be the woman who runs an online magazine and podcast network? On this episode of Women in Charge, we flip the mics and Slate’s executive editor, Allison Benedikt, interviews Julia Turner, Slate’s editor in chief. Turner talks about her career trajectory, discusses the concept of female mentorship, and reveals what excites her about her new move.

You can email us at womenincharge@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jessica Jupiter.