Yes, I Wear Headphones While I Bike. I Have No Regrets.

The Spokes Man is a series with Slate’s Henry Grabar assessing the dilemmas of the urban biker.

It’s no surprise that many bikers listen to music while riding, and that many other people like to tell bikers it will kill them. But it may come as a surprise that doing so doesn’t cause as many accidents as you might have heard. Although there’s little evidence that using headphones puts cyclists in grave danger, the debate has successfully shifted the focus from dangerous driving to bikers, perhaps as it was designed to do. In this episode, the Spokes Man sets the record straight.

As always, use your own judgment about what’s safe when you’re biking.