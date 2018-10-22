Women in Charge

Women in Charge: Ellen Stofan

The director of the National Air and Space Museum on making a space in which all students can see themselves represented.

What’s it like to be the woman who runs one of the most visited museums in the world? On this episode of Women in Charge, Julia Turner talks to Ellen Stofan, director of the National Air and Space Museum. Stofan talks about her path to leadership and the importance of female role models, as well as how the story of one great man is being reimagined as the stories of teams.

Podcast production by Jessica Jupiter.

